Plea moved in Madras HC seeking probe into background of CJP's Saurav Das

In his petition, Ganesh Kumar said that allegedly Das' lineage goes back to Nepal and that this has to be probed. If found true, "he cannot lecture about our government and our judiciary." He charged Das with "abusing" the judiciary.

If found guilty, the petitioner sought cancelling the passport and Aadhar card of Das.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan before whom the PIL filed by Ganesh Kumar of Kancheepuram district came up for hearing, ordered notice, returnable by six weeks, to the Union government, Regional Passport Officer and 10 others.