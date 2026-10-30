Glacial lake outburst in Bhutan triggers flood alert in northern West Bengal

Residents of riverbank villages in Alipurduar district were seen leaving their homes with their cattle after the administration issued evacuation instructions.

Water Resources Investigation and Development Minister Nisith Pramanik said a glacial outburst had occurred at Lemthang in Bhutan, with water from the lake flowing through the Mo (Mofu) river towards the Sankosh.

"Everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sankosh river and all its connected tributaries has been asked to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives," Pramanik said in a video message.