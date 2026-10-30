Chopper on way from Badrinath to Dehradun with 6 on board crashes

Officials in Chamoli district said that teams have rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations. One pilot and five passengers were on board. It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

The helicopter, belonging to a private company, was returning to Dehradun from Badrinath when it crashed around 2.20 pm near Chai village in Chamoli district's Joshimath area, they said.

It is not confirmed yet whether the chopper was on its way back from the Badrinath shrine.

The district administration further said that the helicopter that belonged to 'Trans Bharat Aviation' crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House.