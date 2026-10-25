DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 25, 2026?

1) Popular Chef Damu passes away

Popular chef Damu, who won the hearts of Tamil audiences through television cooking shows, has passed away due to health issues

2) Arappor Iyakkam seeks seven measures to stop roads from rising, demands action on fresh tenders

Arappor Iyakkam has urged the State government to implement seven measures to prevent roads from being repeatedly raised, including withholding payments to contractors who violate the rules, and compensation of up to Rs 40 lakh for affected households.

3) Dhanush meets 3,000 women members of fans association in Chennai

Amid growing speculation over a potential political foray, Tamil actor Dhanush is scheduled to hold a consultative meeting with the women's wing of his recently reorganised fan association at a private college here on Sunday.

4) CPI launches signature campaign against proposed Secretariat at Foreshore Estate

The CPI, which provides outside support to the ruling TVK dispensation on Sunday launched a signature campaign demanding that the Tamil Nadu government abandon its proposal to construct a new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam (Foreshore Estate) in the city along the Marina Beach and issue a GO dropping the project.

5) Andhra on alert as depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 27, and people were asked to be on high alert, APSDMA said on Sunday.

6) Serbia holds parliamentary election as populist Vucic faces protesting students

Serbians are voting Sunday in a parliamentary election that is seen as a showdown between the Balkan country's populist leader Aleksandar Vucic and a movement of university students who led protests against him for almost two years.

7) Modi, Putin direct officials to expand cooperation, target USD 100 bn trade by 2030: Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have directed their governments to further expand bilateral cooperation, as India and Russia aim to increase bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, Ambassador Vinay Kumar has said.

8) Bhupathi, Sania file nominations for AITA polls; Paes conspicuous by absence

Indian tennis greats Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza have filed nominations for the AITA SOM elections, seeking representation in the General Body (GB) and Executive Committee (EC), while the country's most successful player Leander Paes surprisingly did not file his nomination for the November 7 polls.

9) India A to face Pakistan A in Asia Cup Rising Stars meet on November 22

India A will face arch rivals Pakistan on November 22 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-over tournament, to be held in Doha from November 19.