Andhra on alert as depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain cautioned people against lowering their guard as the weather system continues to develop over the Bay of Bengal.

"The depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further in the coming days. People should remain extremely alert," Jain said in an official release.

According to the managing director, the depression was moving southeastwards at 5 kmph and lay centred over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Sunday. It was positioned about 440 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 880 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 980 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 1,080 km east of Machilipatnam and 1,150 km east of Bapatla.

Similarly, the Meteorological Department said the depression is likely to move nearly southwards and strengthen into a deep depression on Sunday before gradually turning west-northwestwards.

The system is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27, it said.

The weather system is then likely to move northwestwards and strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

It is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 125 kmph and gusts of up to 140 kmph, the Met Department said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V Anitha directed officials to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures in advance to prevent loss of life and property in view of the cyclone warning.

She asked district collectors, superintendents of police and field-level officials to stay vigilant, remove dangerous hoardings and make arrangements to shift people in coastal areas to safer locations, if necessary.

Anitha also directed officials to keep National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams ready in cyclone-prone areas to ensure prompt rescue and relief operations. She instructed them to continuously monitor the situation through district control rooms and take immediate action based on weather conditions.

Advising fishermen not to venture into the sea, she directed officials to prohibit tourists from entering beaches and cautioned the public against taking selfies or engaging in other risky activities in areas vulnerable to high waves.

The home minister also urged farmers and the public to take necessary precautions, refrain from believing or circulating rumours on social media and regularly follow official warnings issued by the APSDMA and the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).