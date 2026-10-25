CPI launches signature campaign against proposed Secretariat at Foreshore Estate

Launching the campaign on behalf of the party's state committee, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the party, along with other Left and democratic forces, has consistently raised its voice against the move. The signature drive is being spearheaded by district secretary Siva and constituency secretary Mary Divya.

Appealing to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Veerapandian emphasised the traditional rights of fishermen over coastal lands. "The sea and the coastal regions belong to the people who live in harmony with it -- the fishing community," he said.

Drawing a parallel to hill-dwellers, he warned that evicting the fishing community from their native coastal areas would destroy their livelihoods and strip the region of its essence.