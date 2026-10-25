Bhupathi, Sania file nominations for AITA polls; Paes conspicuous by absence

The absence of Paes, the only player featuring in Tier I in the 40-player roster, from the nominations list means that now he can't run for AITA Presidency.

Headed by Paes himself, the Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) had publically backed his candidature for the post of AITA President.

However, Paes needed to win the Sports Person of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election to stand as presidential candidate because he is still ineligible to contest as a state representative.

He can still participate in the November 27 AITA polls as Bengal representative but can't contest as per the National Sports Governance (NSG) Act and Rules.

A candidate needs to have completed at least one term as an office bearer in a state association to contest for a post in the national body.

"I think every federation needs players who have played at the highest level to help transform the sport, a case and point what Gopi (P Gopichand) has done for badminton has been transformational," Bhupati told PTI.