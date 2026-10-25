India A to face Pakistan A in Asia Cup Rising Stars meet on November 22

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will field their A teams in the tournament while Nepal, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong are likely to send their strongest sides.

India A have been placed alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE in Group B, while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong have been clubbed in Group A.

The Indians begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20. They then face Pakistan A (November 22) and UAE (November 24).

The top two teams from the two groups will qualify for the semifinals.

India have won just once in the seven editions of the tournament which began as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in 2013.

India and Pakistan are also set to play against each other on November 8 in the U19 Asia Cup which will be played in Oman from November 5 to 14.