Arappor Iyakkam seeks seven measures to stop roads from rising, demands action on fresh tenders

The demands were raised at the organisation’s “Kelu TN Kelu” protest held near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Sunday, where residents from Chennai, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Tirupattur, Erode, Madurai and other districts shared their experiences of living in homes that have become lower than adjoining roads.

“The problem persists even in newly issued road tenders, with provisions that allow roads to be relaid without removing the existing surface,” said Arappor Iyakkam coordinator Jayaram Venkatesan.

The organisation said contractors must be required to mill the old road surface before laying a new bituminous layer, in accordance with applicable guidelines. It also called for road elevations to be measured against mean sea level (MSL), with benchmark stones installed and measurements recorded in the Measurement Book (MBook) and published online before and after the work. Photographs and videos documenting the milling depth and elevation measurements should also be made mandatory.