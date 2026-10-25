Popular Chef Damu passes away

CHENNAI: Popular chef Damu, who won the hearts of Tamil audiences through television cooking shows, has passed away due to health issues, said a Thanthi TV report.
Chef Damu was one of the most familiar faces in Tamil television, particularly through his appearances on cooking shows and Vijay TV’s popular reality show ‘Cooku With Comali’. His humorous remarks, passion for cooking and encouraging approach towards contestants earned him a wide fan following among people of all age groups.
Damu also made a mark in the culinary world with his achievements. In December 2010, he set a Guinness World Record by preparing 617 varieties of dishes in 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. The spread included 101 varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.
His achievement earned him recognition in the culinary field. He was also recognised as the first Indian chef to receive a doctorate in culinary arts.
Over the years, Damu received several awards and accolades for his contributions to the culinary field. He was also honoured with the Kalaimamani award, one of Tamil Nadu’s prestigious state honours.