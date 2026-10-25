Popular Chef Damu passes away

Chef Damu’s culinary achievements

Damu also made a mark in the culinary world with his achievements. In December 2010, he set a Guinness World Record by preparing 617 varieties of dishes in 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. The spread included 101 varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

His achievement earned him recognition in the culinary field. He was also recognised as the first Indian chef to receive a doctorate in culinary arts.

Over the years, Damu received several awards and accolades for his contributions to the culinary field. He was also honoured with the Kalaimamani award, one of Tamil Nadu’s prestigious state honours.