Actor Dhanush to address women's wing following fan club restructuring

The scheduled meeting follows a significant restructuring of the actor's fan base. His official fan club, formerly known as 'Dhanush Narpani Mandram', was recently transformed into a welfare movement and renamed 'Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam'.

This transition was formally adopted during a recent meeting of club executives in Coimbatore. As part of the overhaul, the organisation also launched a new official logo, which depicts the actor with folded hands against the backdrop of a large red star, enclosed within a circular red and white border.

While Dhanush has not made any official announcements regarding an entry into politics or the formation of a political party, the transformation of his fan club into a structured welfare movement has sparked discussions across Tamil Nadu. The move is widely perceived as an effort to consolidate his supporter base and direct the organisation's focus toward coordinated social service initiatives.