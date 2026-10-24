DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 24, 2026?

1. Nilgiris: Heavy rain triggers landslides; TNSTC bus driver killed, conductor seriously injured; over 150 Kerala students rescued; red alert issued

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides and tree falls across the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Saturday (October 24), killing a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver and seriously injuring the conductor. More than 150 students from Kerala were also rescued after being stranded following a landslide in the Mettupalayam–Ooty region.

2. Modi, Putin direct officials to expand cooperation, target USD 100 bn trade by 2030: Envoy

3. Centre directs states, UTs to enforce ban on reuse of single-use medical devices

The Centre has directed states and Union Territories to strictly enforce a ban on the reuse of single-use medical devices and disposable surgical items in public and private healthcare facilities, citing infection risks and instances of patients being charged the full cost of reused equipment.

4. Gunmen open fire at a church during a funeral in Jordan, killing 7 and wounding 40

Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in Jordan on Friday, killing seven people and wounding 40 others, authorities said.

5. Tiger Shroff shooting: 'Shooters received real-time updates from handlers based on media coverage'

The three shooters who fled after firing at actor Tiger Shroff on October 18 evening were receiving real-time updates from their 'handlers' about the police investigation via news channel coverage, enabling them to alter their escape routes, police sources claimed on Saturday.

6. Cong seeks impartial probe into voter lists after errors appear in UP MLC polls; halt to SIR

The Congress on Saturday demanded an impartial investigation into the country's voter lists and a halt to the SIR process after errors appeared in the voter list for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election.

7. Trump again claims credit for halting India-Pak war at midterm poll rally; rues Nobel snub

India’s Operation Sindoor has featured in election rallies for the US midterm elections, with President Donald Trump once again claiming to have stopped two nuclear-armed neighbours from going to war by threatening them with steep tariffs.

8. Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students' stir, says BJP seeks to 'frighten' future filmmakers

Cinema veteran Naseeruddin Shah on Saturday launched a pointed attack on the BJP as he backed the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students staging an indefinite sit-in over violent incidents on the campus, alleging that the party is taking "revenge" on anyone not subscribing to its beliefs and policies.

9. Kieron Pollard named Mumbai Indians head coach for IPL 2027 season

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was on Saturday elevated to the role of Mumbai Indians head coach following the exit of Mahela Jayawardene.

10. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 powers India to thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand

Tilak Varma produced a stunning unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls to script India's remarkable four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Saturday, guiding the visitors home with one ball to spare after they slumped to 70 for five.