Tiger Shroff shooting: 'Shooters received real-time updates from handlers based on media coverage

They were apprehended from a train in Kota on October 19.

As media outlets broadcast news updates, unseen handlers were relaying the information directly to the shooters through encrypted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) messaging applications, police sources said.

According to sources in the crime branch investigating the case, at one point during the escape, when news channels aired visuals of the attack, one of the primary suspects received an urgent instruction on his mobile phone: "Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se" (Your faces are out, get out of there).

The actor escaped relatively unhurt on October 18 evening after two shooters fired multiple rounds at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area, prompting a multi-state investigation and the nabbing of ten individuals from Rajasthan, UP, and Haryana. Shroff's driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.