Cong seeks impartial probe into voter lists after errors appear in UP MLC polls; halt to SIR

It also said that the Election Commission (EC) cannot blame the software for a "premeditated conspiracy orchestrated to help the BJP," and this is unacceptable because the integrity of voter lists is being put at the mercy of the software.

The opposition party also demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the BJP, in collusion with the EC, has "stolen" previous elections including the 2024 general elections and several assembly polls.

"Our clear demand is that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign immediately, and an immediate halt be imposed on this fake SIR process being run with the intent of benefiting the BJP.

"An impartial investigation into the voter list must be conducted, the complete machine-readable data must be made public, and the protection of every eligible citizen's voting rights must be ensured," Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X while sharing a media report.

He said the national poll body is trying to put the blame for a "premeditated conspiracy orchestrated to help the BJP on the software, which is unacceptable".

Citing discrepancies in voters' names—"Ram Ne Yadav Ko Mara", "Murkh Chandra Yadav" and "B. Com"— he asked if such "errors" surfaced in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election, how can it be claimed that they did not happen in other elections.

"Has the integrity of India's democracy and the voter list been left entirely to the mercy of software and ECINET? The responsibility lies with the Election Commission, not the software," Ramesh asserted in his post.

"This statement by the election official reinforces the questions raised by two Election Commissioners and the opposition's firm belief that the Election Commission is being run in an unconstitutional manner," the Congress leader also said.

Ramesh recalled that earlier, a case of vote theft had come to light in Pilibhit, where details of 10,470 voters were altered through the EC's Form 8, even though no supporting records were available to justify these changes.

The Form 8 is used by registered voters to request the EC to update or change their records, such as address or name.

Most of the voters whose details were "altered" belong to a particular community, which the BJP has "consistently persecuted," he alleged.