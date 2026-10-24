Pollard named Mumbai Indians head coach for IPL 2027 season

Pollard, who served as MI's batting coach for the past few seasons, will take charge of the team for the IPL 2027 season as the franchise looks to end its title drought, having last won the trophy in 2020.

"Mumbai Indians are pleased to announce the elevation of Kieron Pollard to Head Coach, extending one of the most enduring player-to-coach associations in cricket," MI said in a statement.

"Pollard's appointment reflects Mumbai Indians' commitment to building on the team's legacy while continuing to develop talent, strengthen its culture and pursue excellence on and off the field."

One of the most successful teams in IPL history, MI last lifted the trophy in 2020.

"MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me," said Pollard.

"Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold," he added.

The 39-year-old has played in franchise T20 leagues around the world but represented only MI in the IPL, from 2009 until his final appearance in the 2022 edition.

After MI's IPL 2026 campaign, Pollard had acknowledged that the season had "not gone as well as he would have liked.

Pollard has also acknowledged the need for the team to confront its recent struggles, with MI either making the playoffs or finishing at the bottom of the points table across the last five editions.

"My first task is about understanding what is needed to be done, and when you get into that, bring that spirit and that energy,” he said.

Pollard said he does not intend to make sweeping changes, saying much of the MI philosophy is already ingrained in him.

"I don't think much can change. It's more embedded in you, to want to win all the time and to invoke that sort of passion each and every single time. For me as an individual, nothing is going to change that much.

"The fire is going to be burning, just as it was on the other side of the rope, but it's just going to be from a further distance in a way," he added.