Operation Sindoor features in Trump's midterm poll rallies, regrets no Nobel for efforts

“You stop India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations... I said, 'Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you're not going to trade with the United States...I'm going to put massive tariffs on both of you, 250 per cent, so you won't be able to do any business'," Trump said.

He said India and Pakistan were very upset and very angry, but they stopped shooting, and the war was over.

“Eleven planes were shot. I stopped all these wars, and it's really an honour to do so..." Trump said, adding he did not get any help from the United Nations in this effort.

“I'd never made one phone call to the United Nations. But we got them all stopped, and a couple more left. I had no idea when I was running, I had no idea that they had so many wars,” Trump said.