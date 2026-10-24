Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students' stir, says BJP seeks to 'frighten' future filmmakers

In a video clip posted on social media, Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in West Bengal, accusing the party of pursuing a vendetta against those who do not subscribe to its beliefs and policies.

Kapadia, whose 'All We Imagine as Light' won the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, said she was "absolutely horrified" by the developments at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) here.

The students alleged that they were attacked on September 27 by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, and again on October 4 during a rally by the Bangiya Hindu Jagran Manch near the institute’s gate.

Classes in the premier central government-run film institute have remained suspended since September 28.

"After its...victory in the Bengal elections, the BJP seems to be all out for revenge against anyone who does not subscribe to its beliefs and policies," Shah alleged, describing the protesting SRFTI students as the latest victims of what he termed the party's "vendetta".

Claiming that the BJP is "either hoping to brainwash or frighten future filmmakers of the country", he asserted, "I can promise you that is not going to happen."

BJP leaders could not be contacted for comments on Shah's allegations.

Emphasising the importance of independent filmmaking and freedom of expression, Shah said students at film institutes would play a crucial role in documenting and interpreting the country's social and political realities.

"They are the young people who, in the future, will tell us the truth about ourselves, about our country and about the state we are in," he said, urging people to support the demands of SRFTI students.