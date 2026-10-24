Heavy rain triggers landslides in Nilgiris; TNSTC bus driver killed, conductor seriously injured; over 150 Kerala students rescued

Government bus damaged in landslide

In a separate incident, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus travelling from Coonoor to Mettupalayam was buried under mud and debris after a mudslide and uprooted trees fell on it near Burliar in the Nilgiris district in the early hours of Saturday.

The driver, Janagaraj, a resident of Kooratty village near Ooty, was killed in the incident, while the conductor, Kesavan, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Mettupalayam Government Hospital for intensive treatment. The bus had three passengers, who got off at Kurumpadi shortly before the incident. Only the driver and conductor were on board when the mudslide struck.

Fire and rescue personnel from Coonoor and Mettupalayam, along with local police, rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped conductor.