Heavy rain triggers landslides in Nilgiris; TNSTC bus driver killed, conductor seriously injured; over 150 Kerala students rescued

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides and tree falls across the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Saturday (October 24), killing a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver and seriously injuring the conductor. More than 150 students from Kerala were also rescued after being stranded following a landslide in the Mettupalayam–Ooty region.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the students, who were visiting the region as tourists, were stranded following a landslide. Police, firefighters and district administration officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and used ropes to evacuate them to safety.
In a separate incident, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus travelling from Coonoor to Mettupalayam was buried under mud and debris after a mudslide and uprooted trees fell on it near Burliar in the Nilgiris district in the early hours of Saturday.
The driver, Janagaraj, a resident of Kooratty village near Ooty, was killed in the incident, while the conductor, Kesavan, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Mettupalayam Government Hospital for intensive treatment. The bus had three passengers, who got off at Kurumpadi shortly before the incident. Only the driver and conductor were on board when the mudslide struck.
Fire and rescue personnel from Coonoor and Mettupalayam, along with local police, rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped conductor.
The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds over the past week as the northeast monsoon intensifies in Tamil Nadu. The downpour has triggered landslides and tree falls at around 20 locations along roads connecting Ooty with Mettupalayam, Coonoor and Kotagiri.
Landslides have been reported at 14 locations along the Mettupalayam–Coonoor road and at three locations along the Mettupalayam–Kotagiri road, disrupting traffic on both routes.
Traffic on the Ooty–Coonoor–Mettupalayam road was suspended from midnight until 9 am, while movement on the Ooty–Kotagiri–Mettupalayam road was disrupted for about an hour from around 5 am. Only small vehicles were reportedly allowed along one side of the latter route. The alternative route to Ooty via Karamadai, Gethai and Manjoor was also blocked following rockfalls.
Lower Kotagiri reportedly recorded 200 mm of rainfall, while Paraliyar received 250 mm. Restoration work is underway on the affected roads.
As a precautionary measure, Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya reportedly declared a holiday for schools in six taluks on Saturday (October 24). The Mettupalayam–Ooty mountain railway service was also cancelled for the day due to the landslides, affecting tourists who had planned to travel by train.