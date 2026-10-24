Tilak's unbeaten 51 powers India to thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand

Tilak found an able ally in Nitish Kumar Reddy, who smashed an unbeaten 26 off 13 deliveries, as the duo launched a blistering counterattack to overhaul the 181-run target.

Their unbroken seventh-wicket partnership turned the contest on its head, taking India to 181 for six in 19.5 overs.

Tilak struck six fours and a six in his match-defining knock, bringing up his half-century off 25 balls. Reddy provided the perfect support, hitting a four and a six as the pair stitched together an unbeaten 69-run stand off just 30 balls to seal a memorable comeback win.

The chase had looked in serious trouble when Mitchell Santner ripped through India's middle order with four wickets for 21 runs in his four overs.

Sanju Samson (14) fell to Jacob Duffy, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) was dismissed by Nathan Smith. Abhishek Sharma made 27 off 21 balls, hitting three fours and a six, before falling to Santner.

India captain Shreyas Iyer managed just seven before being bowled by Santner, who then removed Axar Patel for 11 to leave the visitors reeling at 70 for five in 10.5 overs.

Naman Dhir, however, briefly revived India's hopes with an aggressive 31 off 17 balls, striking a four and three sixes. He added valuable runs alongside Tilak before falling to Santner in the 15th over.

With India still needing a substantial contribution from their lower order, Tilak held his nerve and found the boundaries regularly to keep the required rate within reach. Reddy's timely counterattack ensured the momentum stayed with the visitors.

The unbeaten partnership carried India across the finish line in a tense final over, completing a chase that had appeared unlikely when five wickets had fallen.

Earlier, India produced a much better bowling display before New Zealand rode on half-centuries from Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs to post 180 for five.

Phillips smashed a 43-ball 70, while Jacobs contributed 58 off 46 deliveries as the duo rescued New Zealand from a shaky start with a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The visitors had slipped to 41 for three in the sixth over after India's bowlers struck early, but Phillips and Jacobs steadied the innings with a measured approach before accelerating in the latter stages.

India made an early breakthrough when Arshdeep Singh dismissed Tim Seifert for seven in the second over.

Prince Yadav then removed Finn Allen for 16, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for Daryl Mitchell, who managed just six, leaving New Zealand struggling at 18 for two before the end of the third over.

Allen's dismissal in the sixth over left the visitors at 41 for three, putting the onus on Phillips and Jacobs to rebuild the innings.

The pair responded with a crucial stand, taking New Zealand past 100 in the 14th over and laying the foundation for a strong finish.

Phillips brought up his half-century off just 33 balls, striking three fours and three sixes by that stage. He eventually finished with four boundaries and as many sixes.

Jacobs, meanwhile, reached his fifty off 40 balls, hitting five fours and a six as he complemented Phillips' aggressive strokeplay.

The fourth-wicket partnership crossed 100 runs in 69 balls, with the two batters exploiting the opportunities to rebuild after the early setbacks.