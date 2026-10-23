DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 23, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (October 23, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN political parties walk out of CEO’s meeting over SIR, protest deletion of 97 lakh voter entries
Representatives of several recognised political parties, including the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), DMK, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), DMDK and Left parties, walked out of the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Friday to discuss the forthcoming revision of electoral rolls.
2. Thoothukudi: Parotta master hacks woman to death after she opposes relationship with minor daughter; kidnapped daughters rescued
Police have arrested a parotta master, identified as Gnanaprakash, for allegedly hacking a woman to death after she opposed his relationship with her 15-year-old daughter in Muthalur near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, said a Daily Thanthi report.
3. Heavy rain leaves Madurai under water, hundreds of homes flooded; Rs 23 crore drainage projects planned
Heavy rain that lashed Madurai district for more than four to five hours from Thursday evening inundated hundreds of houses, flooded major roads and severely disrupted traffic, leaving residents struggling to access essential services.
4. Coimbatore student suicide: Headmaster, teacher suspended over caste harassment allegations
The headmaster and a teacher of a private school in Peelamedu were suspended on Thursday following the suicide of a Class XI student, Akilan (16), amid allegations of caste-based harassment. The suspension came as the student’s family and various organisations intensified their demand for the arrest of four persons named in the complaint.
5. Gem Granite Veeramani's daughter detained at Chennai airport
Immigration officials at the Chennai airport on Friday detained Archana, daughter of POCSO case accused R Veeramani of Gem Granite, and handed her over to the SIT probing the sexual offence cases registered against the granite baron.
6. Kolkata stampede: Two held for making 'pandal collapsing' announcements; total 9 arrested
Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly causing chaos by announcing that a portion of the crowd-puller Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata was collapsing, leading to the death of 19 people in a stampede, police said.
7. Thulasimathi wins gold, ends day with three medals at Asian Para Games
8. 14 Indians on board a yacht involved in incident off Yemen coast safe: Embassy says
The Indian Embassy in Yemen on Friday said it has reached out to different parties to "establish circumstances and facts" surrounding an incident off the coast of Yemen in which "apparently there were Indian nationals on board a yacht."
9. 12 killed as passenger bus, van collide in Pakistan’s Balochistan
At least 12 people, including three women, were killed when a passenger bus collided with a van near Uthal in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday, police said.
10. 16 killed, 76 injured as magnitude 7 quake hits Tibet; over 12,000 evacuated
At least 16 people were killed, and 65 others were injured after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region, prompting the evacuation of more than 12,000 residents, authorities said.