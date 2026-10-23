DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 23, 2026?

1. TN political parties walk out of CEO’s meeting over SIR, protest deletion of 97 lakh voter entries

Representatives of several recognised political parties, including the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), DMK, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), DMDK and Left parties, walked out of the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Friday to discuss the forthcoming revision of electoral rolls.

2. Thoothukudi: Parotta master hacks woman to death after she opposes relationship with minor daughter; kidnapped daughters rescued

Police have arrested a parotta master, identified as Gnanaprakash, for allegedly hacking a woman to death after she opposed his relationship with her 15-year-old daughter in Muthalur near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, said a Daily Thanthi report.

3. Heavy rain leaves Madurai under water, hundreds of homes flooded; Rs 23 crore drainage projects planned

Heavy rain that lashed Madurai district for more than four to five hours from Thursday evening inundated hundreds of houses, flooded major roads and severely disrupted traffic, leaving residents struggling to access essential services.

4. Coimbatore student suicide: Headmaster, teacher suspended over caste harassment allegations

The headmaster and a teacher of a private school in Peelamedu were suspended on Thursday following the suicide of a Class XI student, Akilan (16), amid allegations of caste-based harassment. The suspension came as the student’s family and various organisations intensified their demand for the arrest of four persons named in the complaint.