Kolkata stampede: Two held for making 'pandal collapsing' announcements; total 9 arrested

With this, the total number of arrests in the stampede case has risen to nine.

One of the accused, Sanjib Raha, was detained from Nadia district on Thursday and later put under arrest, while the other, Kushal Majumdar, was held on Friday from the Girish Park area of the metropolis, said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

"Both of them were making announcements at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on the evening of the first day of Durga Puja. They were identified by scanning CCTV footage. We arrested Majumdar this morning and took him to our headquarters for questioning. If needed, we may interrogate them together," the officer told PTI.

According to police, Sanjib Raha was also the treasurer of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee. Both Raha and Majumdar are residents of Kolkata's Amar Basu Sarani, just 50 metres from the puja spot.