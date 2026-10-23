Thoothukudi: Parotta master hacks woman to death after she opposes relationship with minor daughter; kidnapped daughters rescued

According to District Superintendent of Police Sivanathan, the accused allegedly murdered the woman, identified as Mary Regila, after she objected to his relationship with her minor daughter.

The incident took place at Muthalur near Sathankulam, where Gnanaprakash allegedly entered the family's house and attacked Mary Regila with a sickle, killing her.

Her husband, Muthukrishnan, and their son, Blessed Raja, also sustained multiple sickle injuries in the attack. Both have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.