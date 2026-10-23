Thoothukudi: Parotta master hacks woman to death after she opposes relationship with minor daughter; kidnapped daughters rescued

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a parotta master, identified as Gnanaprakash, for allegedly hacking a woman to death after she opposed his relationship with her 15-year-old daughter in Muthalur near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, said a Daily Thanthi report.
According to District Superintendent of Police Sivanathan, the accused allegedly murdered the woman, identified as Mary Regila, after she objected to his relationship with her minor daughter.
The incident took place at Muthalur near Sathankulam, where Gnanaprakash allegedly entered the family's house and attacked Mary Regila with a sickle, killing her.
Her husband, Muthukrishnan, and their son, Blessed Raja, also sustained multiple sickle injuries in the attack. Both have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Following the murder, the woman's two 15-year-old daughters were reported missing from the house, prompting police to launch an intensive search.
The girls were later rescued from a locked, dark room in the Anandapuram area.
Police initially investigated whether the girls had been kidnapped after the murder and whether the attack was carried out by a single person or a group.
Speaking to reporters earlier, South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijendra Bidari said Gnanaprakash had murdered the woman at Muthalur near Thattarmadam and abducted her two daughters.
He said police had rescued the girls from Gnanaprakash's house and were taking steps to arrest the accused, who had fled after the incident.
Police subsequently arrested Gnanaprakash, who worked as a parotta master, in connection with the murder.
SP Sivanathan said the accused had allegedly killed the woman after she questioned his relationship with her 15-year-old daughter.