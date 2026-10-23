12 killed as passenger bus, van collide in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Several other passengers were injured in the collision on the highway at Uthal Zero Point, with some in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise, a police officer said.

“The accident occurred when a speeding passenger bus collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction at Uthal Zero Point, where the road curves,” Inspector Aftab Malik said.

The bus was travelling from Gwadar to Karachi, while the van was headed from Karachi towards Lasbela, he said.