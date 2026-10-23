TN political parties walk out of CEO’s meeting over SIR, protest deletion of 97 lakh voter entries

CHENNAI: Representatives of several recognised political parties, including the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), DMK, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), DMDK and Left parties, walked out of the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Friday to discuss the forthcoming revision of electoral rolls.
The walk out was in protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The parties objected to the exercise, during which around 97 lakh voter entries were removed from Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls.
The meeting was convened ahead of the Special Summary Revision (SSR), scheduled to begin in Tamil Nadu on November 12. The exercise is intended to provide eligible voters with an opportunity to seek the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.
Representatives of the AIADMK, BJP and NTK participated in the meeting.