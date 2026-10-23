Gem Granite Veeramani's daughter detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Immigration officials at the Chennai airport on Friday detained Archana, daughter of POCSO case accused R Veeramani of Gem Granite, and handed her over to the SIT probing the sexual offence cases registered against the granite baron.
She was supposed to travel to Singapore on a 2.20 pm flight on Friday. During immigration checks, she was detained by the officials.
Meanwhile, the police are already looking for Prakash in connection with certain financial transactions, believed to be made by him on behalf of Veeramani to cover up the case when it popped up in the year 2025. Prakash is the son of N Kannaiah, the general secretary of the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU), and is a key aide of Veeramani, who allegedly facilitated money transfers to help the octogenarian businessman evade police action.
Police believe that Archana may have had some role in the transactions and is expected to question her regarding the transactions. She has been taken by SIT to undisclosed location.