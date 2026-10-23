Gem Granite Veeramani's daughter detained at Chennai airport

Meanwhile, the police are already looking for Prakash in connection with certain financial transactions, believed to be made by him on behalf of Veeramani to cover up the case when it popped up in the year 2025. Prakash is the son of N Kannaiah, the general secretary of the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU), and is a key aide of Veeramani, who allegedly facilitated money transfers to help the octogenarian businessman evade police action.