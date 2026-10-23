Coimbatore student suicide: Headmaster, teacher suspended over caste harassment allegations

Family demands arrest of four

Earlier, Akilan’s parents, Ashokbkumar and Kousalya Devi, along with relatives and representatives of 23 organisations, petitioned Coimbatore Collector Pavan Kumar, demanding the arrest of the school headmaster Arunkumar, teacher Vijayakumar and two fellow students. They also urged the authorities to take steps to prevent caste-based discrimination in schools. The Collector assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

The family had staged a road blockade near the Peelamedu police station, alleging that caste-based harassment by the four had driven Akilan to take his life. They demanded that the police arrest the accused and produce them before a court.