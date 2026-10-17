DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 17, 2026?

1. Music composer Deva dies at 76; to be laid to rest with full State honours

Veteran film music composer and playback singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, passed away in Chennai on Saturday at the age of 76. The Tamil Nadu government has announced that he will be laid to rest with full State honours.

2. DMK MPs’ meeting seeks ballot paper voting, withdrawal of SIR

The DMK has reiterated its demand for elections to be conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying this would help restore public confidence in electoral outcomes.

3. AIADMK steps into 55th year of political service, dissident MLAs skip milestone celebrations at HQ

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday hoisted the party flag and paid floral tributes to party icons M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, marking the party's entry into its 55th year of political service, even as the dissident MLAs boycotted the milestone event at party headquarters here.

4. POCSO case: SIT interrogates Veeramani in prison

The police have intensified questioning of granite baron R Veeramani, arrested and lodged in prison in connection with a POCSO case, police said on Saturday.

5. CJP's Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail, asked to sign peace bond: Police sources

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday and asked to sign a peace bond, police sources said.

6. Delhi Police allows Cong to hold rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1

The Delhi Police has allowed the Congress to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 and issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the event, a senior police officer said on Saturday.CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, is mulling reintroducing the military ranks of lance naik and naik, 30 years after they were abolished, to address delayed promotions and accommodate Agniveers retiring from the Army, officials said on Saturday.