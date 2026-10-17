DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 17, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 17, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Music composer Deva dies at 76; to be laid to rest with full State honours
Veteran film music composer and playback singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, passed away in Chennai on Saturday at the age of 76. The Tamil Nadu government has announced that he will be laid to rest with full State honours.
2. DMK MPs’ meeting seeks ballot paper voting, withdrawal of SIR
The DMK has reiterated its demand for elections to be conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying this would help restore public confidence in electoral outcomes.
3. AIADMK steps into 55th year of political service, dissident MLAs skip milestone celebrations at HQ
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday hoisted the party flag and paid floral tributes to party icons M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, marking the party's entry into its 55th year of political service, even as the dissident MLAs boycotted the milestone event at party headquarters here.
4. POCSO case: SIT interrogates Veeramani in prison
The police have intensified questioning of granite baron R Veeramani, arrested and lodged in prison in connection with a POCSO case, police said on Saturday.
5. CJP's Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail, asked to sign peace bond: Police sources
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday and asked to sign a peace bond, police sources said.
6. Delhi Police allows Cong to hold rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1
The Delhi Police has allowed the Congress to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 and issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the event, a senior police officer said on Saturday.CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, is mulling reintroducing the military ranks of lance naik and naik, 30 years after they were abolished, to address delayed promotions and accommodate Agniveers retiring from the Army, officials said on Saturday.
7. CMRL case: ED pastes summons at ex-CM Vijayan's house, asks him to appear for questioning on Oct 23
The ED on Saturday pasted a summons outside the residence of Keralam Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, asking him to appear for questioning on October 23 in connection with the CMRL-linked money laundering case.
8. SC bars online platforms from hosting subscription-based sexual content
The Supreme Court has taken serious note of lapses by social media platforms in curbing sexually explicit visual content depicting minors and directed that every intermediary must ensure that no such material, having the propensity to harm children, is offered, hosted, uploaded or promoted through a paywall or subscription, either directly or indirectly.
9. 10 killed in Bangladesh resort fire, six of same family among dead
At least 10 people, including six of a family, were killed and several injured in a fire at a seaside resort in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on Saturday, according to officials and local media reports.
10. Krunal replaces Bhuvneshwar as captain of India's Hong Kong sixes squad
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain of the seven-member India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes after the veteran pacer received a recall to the national team for the tour of New Zealand.
11. Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Pakistan's Balochistan
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the country's Balochistan province on Saturday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
12. CRPF mulls restoring Army ranks abolished 30 years ago; promotions, Agniveers in focus
CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, is mulling reintroducing the military ranks of lance naik and naik, 30 years after they were abolished, to address delayed promotions and accommodate Agniveers retiring from the Army, officials said on Saturday.