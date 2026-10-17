SC bars online platforms from hosting subscription-based sexual content

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said that the court has repeatedly flagged non-compliance with its directions issued in 2024 by the social media intermediaries and platforms, but no action has been taken.

"Every intermediary must ensure that no CSEAM (Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material), or any other material having the propensity or likelihood to harm children, is offered, hosted, uploaded, promoted or circulated through such paywall or subscription, either directly or indirectly," the bench said.

It said that the court had flagged how indirect links to such harmful material were being promoted and shared through social media algorithms to bypass the rigours of the special penal provisions designed for the protection of children within cyberspace, namely Sections 15 and 67B of the POCSO Act and the IT Act, respectively.

"Despite more than two years having gone by since our judgement, it appears that there has been no progress worth the name. If anything, the recent news reports instead reveal an even more unsettling reality when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of our children," it said on October 15, while adding that the court was deeply saddened to note the news reports placed before it.

Issuing a slew of directions, the bench said due to the lack of any earnest initiative shown on the part of either the regulatory authorities or the social media intermediaries for all these years, the court was left with no choice but to take matters in its own hands.