Krunal replaces Bhuvneshwar as captain of India's Hong Kong sixes squad

HONG KONG: India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain of the seven-member India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes after the veteran pacer received a recall to the national team for the tour of New Zealand.
Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad for the tournament scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1. Krunal was already part of the squad.
The other squad members are Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan.
Updated India Squad – Hong Kong Sixes 2026:
Krunal Pandya (Captain) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shashank Singh – Punjab Kings
Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans
Nitish Rana – Delhi Capitals
Rahul Tripathi – Kolkata Knight Riders
T. Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kulwant Khejroliya – Gujarat Titans.