Sports

Krunal replaces Bhuvneshwar as captain of India's Hong Kong sixes squad

Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad
Krunal Pandya (L), Virat Kohli (R)
Krunal Pandya (L), Virat Kohli (R)PTI
Updated on

HONG KONG: India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain of the seven-member India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes after the veteran pacer received a recall to the national team for the tour of New Zealand.

Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad for the tournament scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1. Krunal was already part of the squad.

The other squad members are Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan.

Updated India Squad – Hong Kong Sixes 2026:

Krunal Pandya (Captain) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Shashank Singh – Punjab Kings

Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans

Nitish Rana – Delhi Capitals

Rahul Tripathi – Kolkata Knight Riders

T. Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kulwant Khejroliya – Gujarat Titans.

Krunal Pandya
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Hong Kong Sixes 2026
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