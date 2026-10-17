10 killed in Bangladesh resort fire, six of same family among dead

Only the six family members are among the deceased identified so far.

The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort in Ukhiya around 7.25 am local time, completely gutting the three-storey wooden structure, officials said.

The resort did not have a fire-safety licence and had been warned after an inspection in June, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director Sultanul Afreen Junaid said, according to local media reports.

According to the Prothom Alo newspaper, Ashiqul Islam, who was holidaying at the resort with his family, survived after jumping from the second floor.

His wife, Israt Jahan Maliha, and five other members of the family were among those killed, the newspaper reported, citing Ashiqul's brother.