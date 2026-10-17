CMRL case: ED pastes summons at ex-CM Vijayan's house, asks him to appear for questioning on Oct 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the summons on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after registering a case based on a recent FIR filed by the state police.

On Saturday, an ED official from Kochi visited former Chief Minister Vijayan's residence near Bakery Junction here and pasted the two-page copy of the summons near the entrance.

Officials said the move was intended to ensure that Vijayan received the summons and appeared for questioning as directed.

He was not present at the residence when the officials arrived, they said.

Senior CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty later reached the residence and spoke to the staff.

Speaking to reporters, he criticised the ED's action, saying Vijayan was in Kannur attending a party conference and was not absconding.

"He went from here to Alappuzha and then to Kannur. After completing a two-day meeting, he will return to Thiruvananthapuram. If they wanted, they could have served the notice directly to him," the former education minister said.

He said an ED official had first visited the residence alone in the morning to serve the summons, but had returned when Vijayan was not present.

The official came back later and asked the staff to witness the pasting of the summons, but they refused, Sivankutty claimed.

The ED officials subsequently returned with police personnel and pasted the summons, he added.

"This is a case pending before the Supreme Court. Any action in the matter should be taken only after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict," he argued.

Sivankutty also questioned the decision to paste the summons, saying such a procedure was generally used when a person could not be traced.

"Treating someone who had been the chief minister and now the Leader of the Opposition in this manner is completely unjust, anti-democratic and highly deplorable," he said.