Music composer Deva dies of heart attack at 75

Deva was admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday morning after he suddenly developed health complications. He later breathed his last at the hospital.

His demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry and among his fans, with several celebrities and others expressing their condolences.

Known for composing and singing numerous gaana songs, Deva made his debut as a music composer in Tamil cinema with the 1989 film Manasukketha Maharasa. He rose to widespread popularity with the 1990 film Vaigasi Poranthachu.