Music composer Deva dies of heart attack at 75

CHENNAI: Veteran film music composer and playback singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, passed away on Saturday at the age of 75.
Deva was admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday morning after he suddenly developed health complications. He later breathed his last at the hospital.
His demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry and among his fans, with several celebrities and others expressing their condolences.
Known for composing and singing numerous gaana songs, Deva made his debut as a music composer in Tamil cinema with the 1989 film Manasukketha Maharasa. He rose to widespread popularity with the 1990 film Vaigasi Poranthachu.
Deva went on to compose music for several blockbuster films starring leading actors, including Rajinikanth’s Annamalai and Baashha, Ajith Kumar’s Aasai and Kadhal Kottai, and Vijay’s Minsara Kanna and Kushi.
Over the course of his career, Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages.
In recognition of his contribution to cinema, he received several honours, including the Tamil Nadu government’s Kalaimamani award and the State Film Award for Best Music Director.
His passing marks the end of an era for a composer whose music and gaana numbers left a lasting imprint on Tamil cinema.