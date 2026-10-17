Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Pakistan's Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the country's Balochistan province on Saturday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
However, according to initial reports, there was no loss of life or property.
The tremor originated at 10:07 (local time), at a depth of 25 Km, with its epicentre traced at 48 Km northwest of Khuzdar, in Balochistan.
Shafiq Ur Rehman, Duty Seismologist at the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of PMD, said in a statement that the seismic network of the country recorded an “earthquake with 5.9 magnitude”.
In February, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake also struck Balochistan province.
The earthquake struck at 6:30 am at a depth of 13 km, and its epicentre was 86 km northeast of Khuzdar town.
The quake shook Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad and Nasirabad in Balochistan, while tremors were also felt in several districts of neighbouring Sindh province, including Sukkur, Qambar, Shahdadkot, and Dadu districts.
Pakistan is frequently struck by quakes of various intensities, as the country lies in an active seismic region. The deadliest of these quakes, a 7.6, hit in 2005 and killed more than 74,000 people.
According to experts, Pakistan often experiences tremors as it lies on three major tectonic plates, including the Arabian, Eurasian, and Indian, which create five seismic zones under the country.