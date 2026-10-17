Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Pakistan's Balochistan

However, according to initial reports, there was no loss of life or property.

The tremor originated at 10:07 (local time), at a depth of 25 Km, with its epicentre traced at 48 Km northwest of Khuzdar, in Balochistan.

Shafiq Ur Rehman, Duty Seismologist at the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of PMD, said in a statement that the seismic network of the country recorded an “earthquake with 5.9 magnitude”.