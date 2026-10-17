AIADMK steps into 55th year of political service, dissident MLAs skip milestone celebrations at HQ

The high-spirited celebrations at the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai in Royapettah, the party's state headquarters here, saw the participation of hundreds of cadres and several senior leaders, including K P Munusamy, C Ponnaiyan, M Thambidurai, B Valarmathi, joining Palaniswami in paying floral tributes to the statues of late Chief Minister and founder M G Ramachandran and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to commemorate the Dravidian major's entry into its 55th year.

Scores of party leaders and cadres had gathered at the party headquarters early in the morning to celebrate the party's Foundation Day, and accorded a warm reception to Palaniswami upon his arrival. The AIADMK chief distributed sweets to the party members after unfurling the party flag.

However, a heavy political shadow hung over the high-spirited event, as the disgruntled leaders like S P Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam, P Thangamani, and Natham Viswanathan, and their loyalists completely skipped the headquarters celebrations under Palaniswami.

These senior leaders were among the rebel legislators who voted in favour of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government during the floor test on May 13. They have been demanding a structural rehaul of the party following its electoral defeat in the April 2026 Assembly elections.