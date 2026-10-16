DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 16, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (October 16, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. CM Vijay inaugurates Periyar knowledge centre, holds roadshow in Coimbatore
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday inaugurated the 'Periyar Arivulagam' and Science Centre established on sprawling 7 acres on Dr Nanjappa Road, Gandhipuram, here.
2. Using children in political campaigns reflects poor parenting: Madras High Court
The Madras High Court said involving young children in election campaigns was in bad taste and reflected poor parenting, but held that such acts did not amount to corrupt practice warranting the setting aside of an election.
3. Madras HC directs police to grant nod to RSS to hold route marches, public meetings
The Madras High Court on Friday permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold route marches, reiterating that the Tamil Nadu police cannot deny permission for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches citing the presence of religious structures and traffic congestion as a reason.
4. Ramanathapuram: El Niño effect suspected as red sea sponges wash ashore
Large quantities of red-coloured sea sponges have washed ashore along the Ramanathapuram coast, particularly between Pudumadam, Manangudi and Nochiurani near Uchipuli, raising concerns among local fishermen over possible changes in marine conditions.Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Friday added to India's squad for the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies as cover for Arshdeep Singh, who has sustained a shoulder injury
5. AISA president Neha Bora, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of Delhi protest
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police on Friday while on their way to Connaught Place to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest in Connaught Place.
6. Bhuvneshwar added to India T20I squad as cover for injured Arshdeep
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Friday added to India's squad for the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies as cover for Arshdeep Singh, who has sustained a shoulder injury
7. First ever mixed gender cricket tourney in Colombo next month
In a first for cricket, a mixed-gender cricket tournament built on the 80-over format will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) here from November 14 to 29.
8. Wildfire traps firefighters, volunteers in Indonesia's Mount Bromo national park, killing 4
Four people died and two others suffered severe burns while battling a wildfire in a national park on Indonesia's main island of Java, after they became trapped by thick smoke and rapidly spreading flames, officials said Friday.
9. Russia strikes 9 Ukrainian regions as strain grows between Zelenskyy and Trump
Russian attacks on nine regions of Ukraine caused emergency power outages for hundreds of thousands of households and damaged numerous homes, wounding at least 15 people, officials said Friday, as civilian casualties from Moscow's invasion climb steeply.
10. Istanbul's worst floods in 80 years leave 4 dead
Catastrophic flooding in Istanbul was the worst in more than 80 years, Turkiye's interior minister said Friday as the death toll rose to four.