DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 16, 2026?

1. CM Vijay inaugurates Periyar knowledge centre, holds roadshow in Coimbatore

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday inaugurated the 'Periyar Arivulagam' and Science Centre established on sprawling 7 acres on Dr Nanjappa Road, Gandhipuram, here.

2. Using children in political campaigns reflects poor parenting: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court said involving young children in election campaigns was in bad taste and reflected poor parenting, but held that such acts did not amount to corrupt practice warranting the setting aside of an election.

3. Madras HC directs police to grant nod to RSS to hold route marches, public meetings

The Madras High Court on Friday permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold route marches, reiterating that the Tamil Nadu police cannot deny permission for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches citing the presence of religious structures and traffic congestion as a reason.

4. Ramanathapuram: El Niño effect suspected as red sea sponges wash ashore

Large quantities of red-coloured sea sponges have washed ashore along the Ramanathapuram coast, particularly between Pudumadam, Manangudi and Nochiurani near Uchipuli, raising concerns among local fishermen over possible changes in marine conditions.Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Friday added to India's squad for the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies as cover for Arshdeep Singh, who has sustained a shoulder injury