Russia strikes 9 Ukrainian regions as strain grows between Zelenskyy and Trump

Trump and Zelenskyy barbs raise questions about US support

Tension and uncertainty are gripping Ukraine and Europe after Zelenskyy and Trump publicly made cutting remarks about each other.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said he felt betrayed by the American president and Trump openly declared his dislike of the Ukrainian leader.

Arriving at the EU summit in Belgium, Zelenskyy thanked the 27-nation bloc for its support from what he said were “real leaders.”

“We want to end this war as (quickly) as possible,” Zelenskyy told reporters. “We don't see now signals from (the) Russian side that they are ready for this, to end this war. That's why we have to prepare for the winter.”

The public spat between Trump and Zelenskyy raised the spectre of further reductions in US support for Ukraine's war effort.

Ukraine is desperately short of the US-made Patriot missiles it needs to protect against Russia's devastating ballistic missile attacks, despite Zelenskyy's pleading for Washington to send more.

Zelenskyy complained about a breakdown in Western intelligence sharing and sudden restrictions on the use of Starshield, US company SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service that is the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and military communications.

He also slammed Trump's diesel deal with Russia, which came despite an international effort to sanction Russia and diplomatically isolate Putin over his invasion.

Trump promised to swiftly end the war, but Ukrainian officials have complained he is trying to bulldoze Zelenskyy into surrendering land to Russia.

The EU is working to persuade Washington to stick with Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

“We are trying to convince also our American partners that if we want to end this war then we have to squeeze the aggressor,” Kallas said. “With our American allies it's very difficult at the moment.”

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said there is “a lot of concern around Europe in terms of what's happening in Ukraine right now.”