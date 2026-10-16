Wildfire traps firefighters, volunteers in Indonesia's Mount Bromo national park, killing 4

The blaze erupted in recent days in the Mentigen and Pusung Lingker areas of the popular Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in East Java's Probolinggo regency.

The victims were among a 12-member firefighting team consisting of national park personnel, members of a community fire brigade and local volunteers trying to contain the wildfire on Thursday, said East Java police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast.

Strong winds fanned the flames and caused the fire to spread quickly through dry vegetation. At about 1:30 pm, firefighters operating outside the danger zone received an emergency call from colleagues who had become trapped by dense smoke and advancing flames, Abast said.

The fire follows a major blaze in August that scorched nearly 9 square kilometres of grassland and vegetation, including protected edelweiss flowers, in the park.

Police launch an investigation into the incident