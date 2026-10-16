First ever mixed gender cricket tourney in Colombo next month

Test Twenty will feature 160 young cricketers, aged 13 to 21, who will be drafted from around the world into four continental teams. The girls' and boys' squads will play for the same team, and their runs will combine into one result.

Each of the four continental teams will have a squad of 40 players, with 20 girls and 20 boys. Each match will be played in a single day, using both the red ball and the white ball.

Each team will bat twice. The first 40 overs will be played in whites, with the red ball, during daylight. The final 40 overs will be played in colour, with the white ball, under the SSC floodlights.

Scores will carry forward from the first half to the second.