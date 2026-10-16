Using children in political campaigns reflects poor parenting: Madras High Court

Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy said Vijay’s appeal as TVK chief could not be attributed to the candidate or his agent, or deemed to have been made with their consent. Any violation of the Election Commission’s directives could invite separate action, but such campaigning was not a ground for ‘corrupt practice’ under Sections 123(2), 100(d) or 100(1)(d)(ii) of the Representation of the People Act.

The court was hearing an application by TVK MLA K Sivakumar of Salem (North) seeking to reject DMK’s R Rajendran’s election petition challenging his victory.

Rajendran alleged that children were used in Sivakumar’s election campaign, citing a complaint lodged with the returning officer on April 11, 2026, and videos showing children participating in rallies, in violation of the Election Commission of India’s February 5, 2024, circular.