Bhuvneshwar added to India T20I squad as cover for injured Arshdeep

The final match of the series, which is currently locked at 2-2, will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad," the BCCI said in a release.

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar was earlier picked for the T20 series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch.

A decision on his (Arshdeep) participation in the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery," it added.

But it is tough to see the left-arm pacer playing here as shoulder injury generally takes a minimum of three weeks to settle down.

Hence, the stage has now been set for Bhuvneshwar's T20I comeback after four years, as the Uttar Pradesh pacer is almost certain to play the final match against the West Indies here.