CM Vijay inaugurates Periyar knowledge centre, holds roadshow in Coimbatore

The Rs 301.71 crore (including Rs 245 crore for construction, Rs 50 crore for books, besides e-books) was conceptualised and initiated by the previous DMK government to serve as a knowledge centre. Named after the social reformer "Periyar" EV Ramasamy, the 7-storey facility was built to serve as a destination for education, scientific learning, and research.

He unveiled the statue of social reformer Periyar at the complex and inaugurated 89 completed projects at Rs 408.25 crore, laid foundation stones for 144 new projects at 32.32 crore and distributed welfare assistance to 9,343 beneficiaries for 34.72 crore

Hours before the formal inauguration of the facility, DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin posted a video on social media and stated that the project was the brainchild of his "Dravidian model government".

"What does it matter who opens it? Does the pride lie in inaugurating it? The true pride is in planning and creating something unique. That pride belongs to the DMK forever," Stalin said.