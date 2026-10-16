Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained on way to 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

While Dipke was picked up from his residence in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained at Mandi House. The detentions triggered scenes of jostling among crowds, camera crews and security personnel.

Police sources said Dipke was taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station after being detained.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel had visited Dipke’s residence in Jhandewalan and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The detentions came amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the proposed protest on Friday evening.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the DCP New Delhi office at Parliament Street police station to review security arrangements.