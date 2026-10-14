DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 14, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 13, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.TN Class 12 public exams to begin on March 3, Class 10 exams from March 17
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Wednesday released the timetable for the 2026–27 public exams, with Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 3 to 29, 2027, Class 10 examinations from March 17 to April 12, and Class 11 examinations for arrear candidates from March 5 to April 1.
2.Madras HC grants conditional bail to fourth accused in Kavin Selva Ganesh murder case
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to Jeyapaul, the fourth accused in the alleged honour killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh in Tirunelveli in July 2025, citing the likely delay in completing the trial and the quashing of charges against two co-accused.
3.Madras HC questions repeated denial of permission for RSS marches in TN
The Madras High Court questioned why the Tamil Nadu police were repeatedly denying permission for route marches by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asking when the organisation could hold marches in Jammu and Kashmir despite the threat of terrorism.
4.Mineral transport ban to neighbouring states to continue, says TN Minister Rajeev
The ban on transporting mineral resources to neighbouring Kerala from the district will continue, Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment and Climate Change V K Rajeev said.
5.AIADMK issues defamation notice to minister Nirmal Kumar demanding Rs 1 cr in damages
The AIADMK has served a legal notice to Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar, demanding a public apology, immediate retraction of statements, and Rs one crore in compensation for alleged defamation.
6.CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to five-day judicial custody
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area, police said.
7.Don't come in way of protesting students, they are India's voice: Rahul to PM Modi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come in the way of protesting students as they were the voice of the country.
8.AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC, seeks review of Bihar SIR verdict upholding EC's power
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the Election Commission is conducting the SIR, claiming that the constitutional and statutory safeguards have been overlooked and the voting rights of eligible citizens have been jeopardised.
9.Bengal thrash Delhi by nine wickets to begin Ranji Trophy campaign on winning note
10. Meerut 'Blue Drum' murder case: Court awards death penalty to victim's wife, her partner
A Meerut court on Wednesday awarded death penalty to Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla for the murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer, in the sensational blue drum case.