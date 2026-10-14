DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 14, 2026?

1.TN Class 12 public exams to begin on March 3, Class 10 exams from March 17

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Wednesday released the timetable for the 2026–27 public exams, with Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 3 to 29, 2027, Class 10 examinations from March 17 to April 12, and Class 11 examinations for arrear candidates from March 5 to April 1.

2.Madras HC grants conditional bail to fourth accused in Kavin Selva Ganesh murder case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to Jeyapaul, the fourth accused in the alleged honour killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh in Tirunelveli in July 2025, citing the likely delay in completing the trial and the quashing of charges against two co-accused.