TN Class 12 public exams to begin on March 3, Class 10 exams from March 17

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Wednesday released the timetable for the 2026–27 public exams, with Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 3 to 29, 2027, Class 10 examinations from March 17 to April 12, and Class 11 examinations for arrear candidates from March 5 to April 1.
Tentative results for Classes 12 and 11 are likely to be announced on May 7 and Class 10 on May 20.
School Education Minister A Rajmohan released the timetable at an event organised by the DGE in Chennai on Wednesday.
According to the schedule, the Class 12 public exams will begin with the Tamil and other language papers on March 3, followed by English on March 8. T
will commence with Tamil and other language papers on March 17, while the Class 11 arrear examinations will begin with the same papers on March 5.
The government said the exam arrangements were being made for the 2026–27 academic year. The press release stated that around 7.90 lakh students would appear for the Class 10 exams and 8.70 lakh students for the Class 12. The nominal rolls containing candidates' details were being prepared through the online system.
The Class 12 public examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Candidates will be given ten minutes, from 10 am to 10.10 am, to read the question paper, followed by five minutes, from 10.10 am to 10.15 am, to verify their particulars. The examination will begin at 10.15 am and conclude at 1.15 pm.
March 3, Wednesday: Tamil and other language papers
March 8, Monday: English
March 12, Friday: Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography, Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications and Bio-Chemistry
March 15, Monday: Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering, Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, and Basic Electronics Engineering
March 19, Friday: Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship, and Physics
March 23, Tuesday: Economics, Employability Skills, Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce and Microbiology
March 29, Monday: Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science and Nursing (General)
The practical examinations for Class 12 students will be held from February 8 to 18, 2027.
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be conducted from March 17 to April 12.
The subject-wise schedule is as follows:
March 17, Wednesday: Tamil and other language papers
March 25, Thursday: English
March 31, Wednesday: Mathematics
April 5, Monday: Science
April 9, Friday: Social Science
April 12, Monday: Optional Language
The practical examinations for Class 10 students are scheduled from February 19 to 26, 2027.
Class 11 arrear examination timetable
The Class 11 public examinations will be conducted exclusively for arrear candidates from the 2018 to 2025 batches. The exams will take place from March 5 to April 1.
The subject-wise schedule is as follows:
March 5, Friday: Tamil and other language papers
March 16, Tuesday: English
March 18, Thursday: Accountancy, Geography, Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce and Microbiology
March 22, Monday: Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General) and Physics
March 24, Wednesday: Economics, Employability Skills, Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications and Bio-Chemistry
March 30, Tuesday: Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering, Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, and Basic Electronics Engineering
April 1, Thursday: Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, and Office Management and Secretaryship
The Directorate of Government Examinations has issued the timetable for all three exam categories, enabling students, schools and teachers to plan their preparations ahead of the March–April examination period.