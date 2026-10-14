Mineral transport ban to neighbouring states to continue, says TN Minister Rajeev

TENKASI: The ban on transporting mineral resources to neighbouring Kerala from the district will continue, Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment and Climate Change V K Rajeev said.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Minister said the existing three-month restrictions on mineral transportation to the border state would not be lifted and would continue.
"The ban is continuing. It will continue," the minister confirmed.
Addressing other environmental concerns ahead of the festive season, the minister urged the public to opt for green crackers and avoid high-decibel firecrackers like serial crackers (saravedi) to curb air and noise pollution.
He pointed out that Tenkasi is an ecologically sensitive district rich in forest cover and wildlife, making it vital to celebrate without causing distress to wild animals.
He added that the department would soon issue an official press release highlighting safety and pollution-control advisories for Deepavali.
On pollution mitigation and single-use plastic reduction, the Minister shared that discussions were held with Startup TN officials to encourage entrepreneurs producing biodegradable alternatives.
He also stated that awareness initiatives are underway to engage marriage hall owners to replace single-use plastic bottles with paper cups or jugs, while efforts are being explored through potential sponsors to provide reusable steel water bottles to government school students in the district.