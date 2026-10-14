Mineral transport ban to neighbouring states to continue, says TN Minister Rajeev

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Minister said the existing three-month restrictions on mineral transportation to the border state would not be lifted and would continue.

"The ban is continuing. It will continue," the minister confirmed.

Addressing other environmental concerns ahead of the festive season, the minister urged the public to opt for green crackers and avoid high-decibel firecrackers like serial crackers (saravedi) to curb air and noise pollution.

He pointed out that Tenkasi is an ecologically sensitive district rich in forest cover and wildlife, making it vital to celebrate without causing distress to wild animals.