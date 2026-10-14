Don't come in way of protesting students, they are India's voice: Rahul to PM Modi

Some of the protesting students also gave an account of the "inhuman" treatment meted out to them at the hands of policemen during their detention.

Gandhi told the students not to worry as the Congress would stand behind them, describing them as their "shers" and "shernis" (lions and lioness).

Introducing a female student as "our sherni", Gandhi said "She was beaten up, but was not afraid. There was no hatred in her heart."

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are standing before the voice of people.