Madras HC questions repeated denial of permission for RSS marches in TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court questioned why the Tamil Nadu police were repeatedly denying permission for route marches by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asking when the organisation could hold marches in Jammu and Kashmir despite the threat of terrorism.
Justice V. Lakshminarayanan orally remarked that the government was treating citizens as enemies by denying permission for protests and that the RSS was being denied permission for its marches irrespective of which government came to power.
RSS North Tamil Nadu State Secretary V. G. Jagadeesan has approached the Madras High Court seeking permission to conduct route marches followed by public meetings across Tamil Nadu on October 18, October 25 and November 1, 2026.
In his petition, he stated that he had submitted a representation to the Director General of Police (DGP) on October 3, seeking directions to all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to grant permission for the marches. However, the DGP had not issued any directions.
During the hearing, Senior Counsel N L Rajah, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the organisation was being denied permission every year and forced to approach the court. He said the RSS wanted to celebrate its founding day, which coincides with Vijayadashmi, by conducting a route march, but the police were rejecting permission citing law and order concerns.
Advocate General Vijaya Narayan submitted that permission was denied only because the organisation sought to conduct the route march and public meeting at a venue that had not been notified for public meetings.
The court observed that the State government was denying permission for all processions, including those organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam and the RSS, forcing them to approach the court and engage in unnecessary litigation.
The court directed five members from the petitioner’s side to meet State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan and find a solution to conduct the public meeting peacefully. The court adjourned the hearing to Friday, October 16, 2026.