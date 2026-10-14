Madras HC questions repeated denial of permission for RSS marches in TN

Justice V. Lakshminarayanan orally remarked that the government was treating citizens as enemies by denying permission for protests and that the RSS was being denied permission for its marches irrespective of which government came to power.

RSS North Tamil Nadu State Secretary V. G. Jagadeesan has approached the Madras High Court seeking permission to conduct route marches followed by public meetings across Tamil Nadu on October 18, October 25 and November 1, 2026.

In his petition, he stated that he had submitted a representation to the Director General of Police (DGP) on October 3, seeking directions to all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to grant permission for the marches. However, the DGP had not issued any directions.