Madras HC grants conditional bail to fourth accused in Kavin Selva Ganesh murder case

On September 29, 2026, the High Court quashed the charge sheet filed by the CB-CID against Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of Surjith, the prime accused in the case.

Kavin, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste and hailed from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, was in a relationship with S. Subhashini, a Siddha doctor from Palayamkottai. Surjith, Subhashini’s younger brother, was arrested by the Tirunelveli police for the murder of Kavin on July 27, 2025. The police subsequently arraigned Surjith’s cousin Jeyapaul and his parents as co-accused in the case.

The prosecution strongly opposed Jeyapaul’s bail plea, alleging that he had played a role in the conspiracy and helped the prime accused destroy evidence at his quarry.