AIADMK issues defamation notice to minister Nirmal Kumar demanding Rs 1 cr in damages

The legal action follows a press interaction held at the Secretariat on October 9, 2026, subsequent to the Dharapuram and Madurantakam by-election results.

According to the notice issued by counsel representing AIADMK through signatory and MLA Agri. SS Krishnamoorthy, the Minister allegedly claimed that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had converted the party into a private "letter-pad company" to safeguard personal assets and family interests.

The remarks were subsequently circulated via print media, television broadcasts, and online platforms.