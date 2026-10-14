AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC challenging SIR, alleges lapses

"Declare that the decisions affecting the SIR not duly authorised in accordance with the law, including Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, are liable to be set aside," the plea said.

The plea said it does not challenge the Election Commission's (EC) authority to conduct an intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Instead, it questions whether the EC has exercised that authority lawfully, transparently and through procedures prescribed by law.

"Declare that the forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, cannot be superseded or supplemented by alternative forms or substantive conditions introduced through portal modifications or executive instructions unsupported by law," it said.